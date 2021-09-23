Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 209,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.23. 156,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,986,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $350.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.