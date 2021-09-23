Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,985 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $629.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.17. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

