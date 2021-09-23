WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.