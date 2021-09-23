Wedbush Weighs in on Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

EXPE opened at $158.95 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $134,184,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

