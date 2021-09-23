Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCJ)

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

9/15/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/29/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -525.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

