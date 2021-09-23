Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

