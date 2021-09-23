Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 14,652 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

