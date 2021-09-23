Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

