Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $173.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.67. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

