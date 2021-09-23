Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 109.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 405,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

