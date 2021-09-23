Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,013,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AMETEK by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $127.84 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.