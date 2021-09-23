Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $124.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.