Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.19 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

