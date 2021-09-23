Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,033 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Radian Group worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.