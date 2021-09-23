Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

