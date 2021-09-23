Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

