Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $230.94 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

