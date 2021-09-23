Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 71,405 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

