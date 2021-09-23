Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,217.95 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,206.23.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

