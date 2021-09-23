Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,271 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $153.65 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

