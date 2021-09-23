Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,618 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 46.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average of $233.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

