Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,816 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,118,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,381,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,591,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,837,000 after purchasing an additional 161,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

