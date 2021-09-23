Westpac Banking Corp Sells 116,898 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,898 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

