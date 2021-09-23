Westpac Banking Corp Sells 116,898 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,898 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
