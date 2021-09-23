Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,008 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

