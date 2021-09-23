Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

