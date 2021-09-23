Westpac Banking Corp Sells 942 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

