WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

WOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $97,627,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,714,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

