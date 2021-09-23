Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of MRW traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.10 ($3.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,035. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.55.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

