Xion Finance Market Capitalization Tops $300,943.93 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $300,943.93 and $4,415.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00072689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00166404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,659.97 or 0.99833114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.06980704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.92 or 0.00782216 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,746,508 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

