Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.22

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and traded as high as $38.56. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 425,240 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 791.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter.

