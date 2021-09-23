YEE (YEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $138,041.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $138,041.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045609 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

