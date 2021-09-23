Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 3.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.70. 21,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 611,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.