Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post sales of $469.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

