Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTX opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.67.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

