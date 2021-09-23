Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.13. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,220,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,686,000 after buying an additional 176,058 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

