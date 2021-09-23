Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.61. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in IDEX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IDEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in IDEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.12. 7,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,600. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

