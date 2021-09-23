Zacks: Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $12.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $25.37 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

JNCE opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

