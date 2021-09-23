Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $211.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $205.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

