Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $211.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $205.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.