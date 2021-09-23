Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $925.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $930.00 million and the lowest is $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,542.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,525.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,358.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $947.03 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

