Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

AZO opened at $1,683.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,600.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,493.30. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,694.27.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

