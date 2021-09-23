Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Energizer posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 289.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

