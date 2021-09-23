Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $88.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $354.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

