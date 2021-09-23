Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,040 shares of company stock worth $197,482,454 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $647.06 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

