Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

