Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

