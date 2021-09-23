Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post sales of $63.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the lowest is $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

CPF stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $679.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

