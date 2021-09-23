Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report sales of $9.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.