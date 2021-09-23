Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report sales of $9.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.