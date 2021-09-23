Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.54. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

NYSE IP traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

