Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $23.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.62 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Investar has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

