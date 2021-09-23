Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2,214.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

